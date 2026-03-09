Jharkhand: BJP legislature party meets in Ranchi, to raise key issues in Budget session

Ranchi, Mar 9 (PTI) The BJP legislature party on Monday held a meeting here to chalk out its strategy for the remaining days of the ongoing Budget session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

The meeting was chaired by leader of opposition Babulal Marandi.

Party chief whip in the state Assembly and Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal said the meeting discussed various issues to be raised during the remaining days of the Budget session.

"The meeting discussed issues such as drinking water and electricity shortages amid the rising heat in the state. MLAs also raised concerns over delays in paddy procurement from farmers, sand shortages, coal theft and the deteriorating law and order situation," Jaiswal said.

He admitted that during the initial phase of the Budget session, many leaders were busy with civic polls and the subsequent Holi celebrations.

The session, which resumed after Holi vacation on Monday, will conclude on March 19.

The BJP MLA alleged that corruption was rampant in the state and there was no one to hear the grievances of the masses, and even the legislators.