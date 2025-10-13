Jharkhand BJP MLA stages symbolic protest with oxen, plough over poor road condition in Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh, Oct 13 (PTI) Jharkhand's Hazaribagh BJP MLA Pradeep Das on Monday staged a symbolic protest using a pair of oxen, a yoke, and a plough to draw attention to alleged poor condition of roads in the district.

Das told PTI that he was forced to undertake such a protest after repeated complaints before authorities failed to evince any response.

"I lodged complaints about poor road conditions before the district administration for nearly six months. But no action has been taken to repair the potholed roads even during festive seasons. This forced me to take up such a symbolic protest. If the authorities do not undertake repairs, I will launch an agitation both in Hazaribagh and also at the Vidhan Sabha," Das said.

Standing with the oxen and plough along Lepo Road near NH-33 for about 10–15 minutes, Das claimed that several roads in Hazaribagh city were in a dilapidated state, riddled with potholes.

He also pointed to clogged roadside drains, which he said had led to waterlogging during Durga Puja.

"It is not only this road where I am standing, several other roads in the city are damaged and people face problems commuting. Potholes dot almost every road and cleaning work of roadside drains are not being carried out regularly leading to clogging of drains and subsequent waterlogging," the BJP MLA alleged.

"People faced problems during Durga Puja. We want the problems to be addressed before Diwali and Chhath Puja. It seems officials are only busy in meetings and not taking action on the ground," Das said.

Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh told PTI that the process for floating tenders for road repairs are underway.

Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vipin Kumar said the road stretch which the MLA had highlighted comes under National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

NHAI Hazaribagh section junior engineer Manish Choudhary told PTI that the process to finalise tenders for repair of NH-33 stretch has been completed and work will commence soon.

"Due to rain, work was delayed. Tender process for road repair has been completed and work will begin soon," the NHAI official said. PTI CORR ANB MNB