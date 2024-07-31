Jharkhand BJP MLAs evicted by marshals after protest in Assembly; plan overnight sit-in

Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) In a high-stakes drama inside Jharkhand Assembly on Wednesday, marshals forcibly evicted opposition BJP and AJSU Party MLAs from the House to the lobby after they refused to budge from the Well saying they would spend the night there in protest against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to reply to their questions on key issues including employment.

They alleged that despite being in a sit-in protest in the well of the House after it was adjourned around 3 pm, the lights and air-conditioning were turned off.

"We were dragged out by the marshals from the Well to the lobby despite peaceful protests around 10pm," a BJP legislator claimed. The House is scheduled to reconvene at 11 am on Thursday.

Another legislator said they would stage a sit-in at the assembly lobby throughout the night. Lying in the lobby adjacent to the main entrance, they were seen raising slogans against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government.

Medical check-ups were conducted for the legislators overnight, and food was provided for them.

"It is murder of democracy as opposition legislators were held hostage inside the assembly," Jharkhand BJP in-charge Laximkant Bajpai alleged.

Chief Minister Soren met the 23 MLAs - 21 of the BJP and two belonging to the AJSU Party - in the Well to pacify them but they remained adamant, a source in the ruling party said.

"We placed our demands before the CM and sought his assurance for reply. But the CM said he would reply on the issues on Friday. We want his reply on Thursday, as those are related to people and the government’s promises," BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan, who came out of the House for a brief period, told reporters.

He said they would stay in the House the entire night.

"The party MLAs were held hostage. Lights and air-conditioners were switched off and drinking water supply was cut off. MLAs are sitting on dharna in the dark. Marshals have been deployed," Bajpai alleged.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "The ruckus that was created by the BJP in the Assembly today will not send a positive signal. Everyone was ready to listen to the concerns raised by them. The CM and the Speaker were also constantly asking them to maintain the dignity of the House. They cannot befool the people with this." Slamming BJP legislators' ongoing dharna inside the House, he said, "This a murder of democracy and disrespect to our Constitution. This act will tarnish the image of the state in the country. The Speaker must take action against them." BJP youth wing also staged dharna outside the assembly and raised slogans against the Soren government.

Minister and JMM legislator Mithilesh Thakur termed the agitation by the BJP legislators as ‘childish obstinacy’ and claimed that they were setting a wrong precedent.

"The CM himself went to the House, sat on the floor and heard their grievances. Opposition leaders cannot decide how the assembly will be run. It is the prerogative of the Speaker. This is an election year, and this is expected from the BJP," said minister and Congress leader Dipika Pandey Singh.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs created noisy scenes in the assembly demanding that the chief minister reply to their questions.

During the Question Hour, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan wanted to know from Soren about his "promise" of five lakh jobs to youths.

Soren claimed that since his release from jail, the opposition has become uneasy.

"But I assure them I would reply all the questions of opposition including jobs and satisfy them with proper statistics," the chief minister said.

Demanding that Soren reply to their questions during the first half of the proceedings, BJP members trooped into the Well. Amid slogan shouting, the House proceedings continued till it was adjourned for lunch break at 12.30 pm.

The House again assembled at 2.10 pm with the government taking back its Factories (Jharkhand Amendment) Bill, 2023, which had been introduced in the state assembly in August 2023, for technical reasons.

After around 10 minutes, the Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri urged the Speaker to direct the chief minister to reply on issues such as five lakh jobs to youths, unemployment allowances, and regularization of contractual workers.

"The CM today said that he would reply to all questions. We want his reply today itself. This is the last session of the fifth Jharkhand assembly. If CM speaks on the concluding day, we will not be allowed counter questions," he said. Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due later this year.

Bauri said that until the CM speaks on the issue, they would not leave the House.

Thereafter, the BJP legislators trooped into the Well of the House and staged a sit-in, disrupting proceedings.

Perturbed by the conduct of BJP legislators, the Speaker "with a heavy heart" adjourned the House till 11 am on Thursday.

Mahto said, "I understand that they (BJP MLAs) do not want to let the House function and listen to the government’s reply." Earlier, the opposition BJP staged a protest outside the assembly holding a banner mentioning the government's promises made to the people.

BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan alleged that the government has cheated all including women, youth, assistant police, para teachers and others.

When they raise their issues, the government baton charged them, he alleged. PTI SAN/NAM NN MNB