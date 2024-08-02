Jharkhand BJP MLAs stage unique protest, put up sand stall outside assembly

Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand BJP on Friday staged a unique protest by setting up a sand stall outside the assembly, accusing the Hemant Soren-led government of allowing sand prices to skyrocket.

Displaying a price chart ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 per kg, the BJP MLAs, who had been suspended by the Speaker until 2 pm on Friday, were seen weighing sand and selling it to other party legislators.

"Sand is very costly in Jharkhand as it is transported to other states," BJP legislator Shashi Bhusan Mehta alleged.

BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan said they were showcasing the condition of the common man in Jharkhand. "Now sand is being sold in kilos not by trucks or tractors," he said.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren termed it as "BJP’s drama", asserting that the state government has made sand free for the poor.

"Our chief minister has made sand free for poor people in the state. Since the opposition doesn’t have any agenda, they are just doing drama," Soren said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also mocked the BJP's demonstration, suggesting that only "traders" would engage in such activities and accusing the BJP of selling the country's assets while farmers suffer.