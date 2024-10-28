Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, JMM's Bebi Devi file nominations for assembly polls

Ranchi, Oct 28 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, state minister and JMM leader Bebi Devi and several other candidates on Monday filed their nomination papers from their respective constituencies for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Marandi filed his papers for Dhanwar assembly seat, while Devi submitted her documents from Dumri constituency.

Dhanwar and Dumri are among the 38 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on November 20.

The nomination process for the second phase started on October 22 and is set to conclude on Tuesday.

Marandi won the Dhanwar seat in the 2019 assembly polls as a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate by defeating BJP's Lakshman Prasad Singh by a margin of 17,550 votes. Later, he joined the BJP.

Devi won the Dumri seat in a by-election after the death of her husband and JMM leader Jagarnath Mahto in April last year.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

The nomination process for the first phase of polls to 43 assembly constituencies, scheduled on November 13, concluded on October 25 during which 805 candidates filed their papers.

Jamshedpur East and West assembly constituencies registered a maximum number of candidates at 32 each, while Simaria and Khunti registered the lowest number of candidates at 11 each. PTI SAN ACD