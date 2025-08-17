Jharkhand BJP 'probe team' suspects conspiracy in Surya Hansda 'encounter' death

Godda (Jharkhand), Aug 17 (PTI) A seven-member 'probe team' of the Jharkhand BJP on Sunday stated that it suspected a "major conspiracy" in the "encounter" death of Surya Narayan Hansda, also known as Surya Hansda.

Hansda was wanted in several criminal cases and had contested the assembly polls on tickets from multiple political parties.

The BJP team, led by former chief minister Arjun Munda, visited Hansda's family at Lalmatia's Dakaita village in Godda district on Sunday as part of its investigation.

After the probe, Munda demanded that the state government order a transparent probe into the case under the supervision of a retired Jharkhand High Court judge.

"We suspect a major conspiracy into the encounter of Hansda by the police. During our probe, we found several fake cases had been registered against him. Out of multiple cases, the court had acquitted him in 14 cases. On May 27, a fake case was registered against him when he was celebrating the birthday of his son at his home," Munda told reporters.

Hansda was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10 and was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons.

During the operation, Hansda allegedly snatched a weapon from the police and opened fire while attempting to flee. Police retaliated, resulting in his death, according to Godda Police.

"Police also attempted to deceive the court. Police had no arrest warrant against him (Hansda). Without an arrest warrant, Hansda was arrested on August 10 and it was declared on August 11 that he was killed in an encounter. It was part of a deep conspiracy," Munda alleged.

Hansda's family had been the traditional village head and Hansda had been arranging, free education, food and lodging of 350 students. Hansda contested assembly elections several times and two times, he lost by slender margins.

"The police's story seems different from the real character of Hansda," he said.

Amidst growing uproar over the alleged encounter death of Surya Hansda, the Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been given the charge of its probe, officials said.

Hansda contested the 2019 assembly elections from Borio on a BJP ticket, but after being denied a ticket in 2024, he joined the JKLM party to contest again.