Jharkhand BJP releases 'Aarop Patra', slams JMM-led govt for 'unfulfilled promises'

Ranchi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Saturday released a 22-page 'Aarop Patra', accusing the JMM-led alliance government of failing to fulfil the promises it made to the people.

Releasing the 'Aarop Patra' a day after the second Hemant Soren government completed one year in office, BJP state chief and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Babulal Marandi, alleged that the INDIA bloc government had given seven guarantees to people but not a single guarantee has been fulfilled so far.

"The government had promised a domicile-based employment policy. It cheated people for the past six years, but no such policy was made," Marandi alleged.

He said the government had given a guarantee to provide 10 lakh jobs, but it is patting its back by providing a few thousand jobs.

"The government had given guarantees of providing LPG cylinders at Rs 450 and procuring paddy from farmers at Rs 3,200. Both the guarantees remained unfulfilled," Marandi claimed.

He alleged that the state witnessed a series of scams involving liquor, exams, DMFT funds, manpower supply and tenders under the JMM-led alliance regime in the last six years.

The second Hemant Soren government completed one year in office on Friday. Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on November 28 last year, after the JMM-led alliance stormed to power for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. PTI SAN ACD