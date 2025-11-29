Jharkhand BJP releases 'Aarop Patra', slams JMM-led govt for 'unfulfilled promises

Ranchi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Saturday released a 22-page 'Aarop Patra', accusing the JMM-led alliance government of failing to fulfil the promises it made to the people.

Releasing it a day after the second Hemant Soren government completed one year in office, BJP state chief and leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Babulal Marandi, alleged that the INDIA bloc government had given seven guarantees to people, but not a single has been fulfilled so far.

"The government had promised a 1932 land records-based domicile policy and resolved to protect regional languages and culture. It has been cheating people in the name of the domicile policy. There has been a continuous assault on tribal culture, religious sites and traditions for the past six years in the state," Marandi alleged.

He said the government had given a guarantee to provide 10 lakh jobs, but it is "patting its back by providing a few thousand jobs".

"The government had given guarantees of providing LPG cylinders at Rs 450, increasing the monthly ration from 5 kg to 7 kg per person, and procuring paddy from farmers at Rs 3,200 per quintal. These guarantees remained unfulfilled," Marandi claimed.

The Leader of Opposition claimed that the Hemant Soren government’s ambitious 'Maiyan Samman Yojna' has also been a failure.

"The government had promised to provide Rs 2,500 under Maiyan Samman Yojana to women aged between 18 and 50. This guarantee also turned out to be a farce. At the time of the 2024 assembly elections, the number of beneficiaries under the scheme was 55.10 lakh, which has now reduced to around 30 lakh. Interestingly, the portal is not accepting any new registrations," Marandi alleged.

The promises of opening degree colleges in all blocks, engineering and medical colleges in every district and developing 500-acre industrial parks in all districts remained unfulfilled, he added.

He alleged that the state witnessed a series of scams involving liquor, exams, DMFT funds, manpower supply and tenders under the JMM-led alliance regime in the last six years.

"The loot of sand, stone chips and coal is rampant in the state under the protection of the police. Instead of progressing, Jharkhand went backward in the last six years. The government has patronised infiltration from Bangladesh," Marandi alleged.

"According to the 1951 Census report, the ST population in Jharkhand was 36 per cent, Hindus were 87.9 per cent, and the Muslim population was 8.9 per cent. By 2011, the ST population had fallen to 26 per cent, Muslims had risen to 14.5 per cent, and Hindus stood at 81.7 per cent," Marandi claimed.

The second Hemant Soren government completed one year in office on Friday. Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on November 28 last year, after the JMM-led alliance stormed to power for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

Reacting to BJP’s ‘Aarop Patra’, JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the milestones placed by the government in one-year is more than enough to say and understand.

"The BJP will have to come out with such ‘Aarop Patra’ every year at least till 2050, as the JMM is blessed with people’s blessings," Bhattacharya said while talking to reporters at party’s Ranchi office. PTI SAN ACD SAN MNB