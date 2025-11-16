Jharkhand BJP seeks NIA probe into 'nexus' between ex-DGP and jailed gangster

Ranchi, Nov 16 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi called for an NIA investigation into alleged "deep and troubling nexus" between former Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta and jailed gangster Sujit Sinha's organised criminal syndicate.

In a letter to Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Date on Sunday, Marandi claimed that the Sujit Sinha group has been involved in a crimes including extortion targeting contractors, transporters, doctors, lawyers and businesspersons, along with illegal weapons trade.

He claimed that the syndicate, according to Ranchi police, have acquired arms dropped by drones in Punjab's Moga district, with suspected links to Pakistan.

Marandi in his letter which was released to the media on Sunday evening points to the arrest of Sujit Sinha's wife, Riya Sinha, under UAPA in Ranchi.

According to Marandi, the state's first chief minister, data retrieved from her phone suggests direct and questionable communication allegedly between Riya Sinha and former DGP Gupta.

"Statements emerging from interrogations reportedly accuse Gupta of directing Sinha gang's activities and helping set up an organisation (named KSS) as a vehicle for systematic extortion, with a share of the proceeds allegedly reaching him," the letter alleged.

Marandi urged the NIA to conduct forensic analysis of all digital interactions between Gupta and Riya Sinha, examine Gupta's suspected role in creating and running KSS, and probe claims that criminal influence was being used to dominate Bharat Mala project areas in Jharkhand.

Marandi also flagged suspicions surrounding the encounter of gangster Aman Sahu in March, alleging that it may have been manipulated to eliminate rivalry and strengthen the Sinha syndicate.

The complaint further raised alarms about reported attempts within the police to suppress chat records between Gupta and Riya Sinha, suggesting possible obstruction of justice.

Marandi asserted that the alleged flow of foreign-origin weapons and indications of police-criminal collaboration makes an NIA-led investigation essential for protecting national security and ensuring accountability.

Earlier this month, the Jharkhand government accepted Gupta’s resignation and also his application for voluntary retirement. Gupta, a 1990 batch officer, was removed from the post of Jharkhand DGP by the Election Commission ahead of the assembly polls in November last year. He was reappointed to the post on February 3. PTI ANB NN