Jharkhand BJP stages protest, wants Pakistanis out of India

Ranchi, May 5 (PTI) Protests by BJP workers are underway across Jharkhand on Monday against Pakistani citizens who are living in the state and other parts of India.

The agitations come amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

After the terror incident, the Centre had announced a slew of measures, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, downgrading diplomatic relations with Islamabad, and ordering all Pakistanis on short-term visas to leave India by April 27 or face action.

Party workers led by Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi took out a march in the state's capital Ranchi. Local MLA CP Singh, Hatia legislator Naveen Jaiswal and former leader of opposition Amar Bauri were among the party leaders who participated in the rally that was taken out from the city's Zila School Ground.

They raised the slogan 'Pakistani Bharat Chhodo' during the rally, which will culminate at the district collectorate office, where the party leaders will hand over a memorandum to the Ranchi deputy commissioner.

Protests are also underway in various parts of Jharkhand, a BJP leader said.

Bauri said BJP workers demand that the Hemant Soren-led government identify and drive out Pakistanis from Jharkhand, as they are "not only a threat to the state but also the national security".

The Ranchi MLA said Pakistanis do not have any right to live in India.

"After the Pahalgam incident, the Centre is taking strict action. Now, all Pakistanis who are living in India have to leave our country," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo added. PTI SAN BDC