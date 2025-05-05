Jharkhand BJP stages protests, wants Pakistanis leave India

Ranchi, May 5 (PTI) Alleging that Pakistani citizens are living in Jharkhand even after the Centre directed them to leave India, BJP workers staged protests across the state on Monday.

The agitations came amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

After the terror incident, the Centre had announced a slew of measures, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, downgrading diplomatic relations with Islamabad, and ordering all Pakistanis on short-term visas to leave India by April 27 or face action.

BJP workers led by state party president Babulal Marandi took out a march in the state capital Ranchi.

Local MLA CP Singh, Hatia legislator Naveen Jaiswal and former leader of opposition Amar Bauri were among the party leaders who participated in the rally that was taken out from the city's Zila School Ground.

They raised the slogan 'Pakistani Bharat Chhodo' (Pakistanis, leave India) during the rally, which culminated at the district collectorate office, where the party handed over a memorandum to the Ranchi deputy commissioner.

"After the Pahalgam incident, the Centre is taking strict action. Now, all Pakistanis who are living in India have to leave our country," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo added.

Protests were also held in all districts of Jharkhand, BJP’s Jharkhand in-charge Laxikant Bajpai said.

“The agitators also submitted memorandums to the deputy commissioners of their respective districts and demanded that as per the Centre’s instructions, Pakistanis living in the state should be identified and sent back to Pakistan immediately,” he said.

Bauri said BJP workers demand that the Hemant Soren-led government identify and drive out Pakistanis from Jharkhand, as they are "not only a threat to the state but also the national security".

The Ranchi MLA said Pakistanis do not have any right to live in India.