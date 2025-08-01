Jharkhand BJP to attack govt over farmers' issues, law and order during monsoon session of assembly

Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Friday decided to attack the JMM-led government on various issues, including farmers' plight due to crop loss following heavy rainfall, law and order, unemployment and religious conversion, during the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly.

The party, during the day, discussed strategies for the monsoon session at its legislature party meeting, chaired by the state party chief Babulal Marandi.

The monsoon session started on Friday and will conclude on August 7.

BJP Chief Whip Naveen Jaiswal alleged that the alliance government was more focused on changing names rather than on development work.

"The name of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University was changed. Recently, Atal Clinic was renamed as Mother Teresa clinic. Insulting the great leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the government wants to embark on a journey from 'madarsa to Teresa'. This is nothing but a ploy to promote religious conversion," Jaiswal alleged while addressing reporters.

The Hatia MLA claimed that farmers were dying by suicide due to crop loss following heavy rainfall in the state.

"Instead of resolving their problems, the government is planning to take away farmers' land for the construction of RIMS-2 in Ranchi," he said.

Jaiswal said that law and order and the issue of civic body polls were also discussed during the meeting.

These issues would be raised in the assembly during the session, he added. PTI SAN SAN ACD