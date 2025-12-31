Jharkhand BJP to launch drive to create awareness on VB-G RAM G scheme

Ranchi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Wednesday decided to launch a drive in January to create awareness on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme and "expose the misinformation" allegedly being spread by the Congress, a party official said.

The party will hold meetings and symposiums at the mandal level (BJP's organisational unit) across the state from January 8 to 10, he said.

"The party workers will take the merits of the new Act to the public. And, they will expose the misinformation being spread by the Congress," Jharkhand BJP working president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu said, while addressing reporters here.

He alleged that MGNREGA had become a centre of corruption and loot.

"Despite many attempts to reform the system, the situation did not change. Therefore, the Centre decided to launch the VB-G RAM G scheme to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and develop the basic infrastructure of rural India as part of that vision," he said.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed with a voice vote amid protests in the Rajya Sabha on December 18, hours after the Lok Sabha cleared it.

President Droupadi Murmu on December 21 gave her assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, which seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA, and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household every financial year.

Sahu alleged, "Congress is an anti-village, anti-poor and anti-farmer party and is troubled by the stopping of corruption and loot." PTI SAN SAN ACD