Jharkhand: BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato, Congress candidate KN Tripathi file nominations

Dhanbad, Apr 30 (PTI) BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato filed nomination papers for the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand on Tuesday, while Congress candidate KN Tripathi submitted his nomination for the Chatra seat.
BJP's Dhanbad candidate Dulu Mahato also submitted his nomination papers.
In Jamshedpur, Union ministers Arjun Munda and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accompanied Bidyut Baran Mahato when he went to the district collectorate to submit his nomination papers.
Speaking to reporters, Shekhawat exuded confidence about the BJP returning to power at the Centre.
"We will achieve the target of 400 seats," he said.
He claimed that Bidyut Baran Mahato will be re-elected by more than 4 lakh votes.
Shekhawat dubbed the INDIA bloc a coalition of corrupt people, claiming, "There is no opposition in the country." Jamshedpur will go to the polls on May 25.
In Chatra, Tripathi filed his nomination as the Congress candidate, backed by JMM and RJD. State minister Satyanand Bhokta of the RJD joined him during the filing of nomination.
A public rally was also organised where Chief Minister Champai Soren and senior Congress leaders sought votes for him. Chatra will go to the polls on May 20.
BJP has fielded Kalicharan Singh in the seat, and he had filed his nomination on April 26.
In Dhanbad, Dulu Mahato filed his nomination as the BJP candidate. State BJP president Babulal Marandi and former Dhanbad MP PN Singh accompanied Dulu Mahato, who is the MLA of Baghmara, during the submission of nomination papers.
Later, a public rally was held in his support at the Golf Ground in Dhanbad, and it was addressed by Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.
Dhanbad will also vote on May 25.