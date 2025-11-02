Jharkhand blood transfusion case: Doctors call for fair inquiry, suspension revocation

Ranchi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand State Health Services Association (JHASA) on Sunday urged the state government to revoke the suspension of health officials in connection with a blood transfusion incident that reportedly infected five thalassemia-affected children with HIV in West Singhbhum district.

The association of government doctors accused systemic failures for the incident and called for a fair probe.

An emergency meeting was held at the IMA Hall here to discuss the matter.

"All members expressed serious concern over the children infected with HIV. The matter should be investigated impartially and the suspension of the two innocent doctors should be revoked," JHASA secretary Thakur Mrityunjay Singh said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on October 26 ordered the suspension of West Singhbhum district civil surgeon and other officials after five children suffering from thalassemia tested HIV-positive following blood transfusions.

Singh claimed that the issue was not new.

"In 2017, six thalassemia affected children were found to be infected with HIV while one was found in Koderma in January this year. More cases from other districts are likely to appear if an intensive test is carried out across the state," Singh said.

He said suspension of health officials will not solve the problem, as it is a systemic failure.

"For transfusion, the donor's blood is screened for five infectious diseases, including HIV. No infection can be detected by lab tests during its window period. This is a limitation of the lab test. So, it is not appropriate to hold the civil surgeon, blood bank in-charge, or health worker responsible," Singh added.

He said the system needs to be upgraded to improve the situation.

"Adequate manpower should be provided in all districts. Latest equipment such as fourth-generation ELISA and ID-NAT machines should be made available in all blood banks," he added.

The patients affected with thalassemia and sickle cell anemia should undergo screening tests every year, Singh said.

Family of a seven-year-old thalassemia patient had alleged on October 24 that the local blood bank in Chaibasa, the district headquarters town of West Singhbhum, had transfused HIV-infected blood.

A five-member medical team from Ranchi carried out an investigation on October 26 and it found four more children tested HIV positive after being transfused HIV-infected blood. PTI SAN MNB