Jharkhand: Bodies 3 minors fished out of dam in Dhanbad district

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Nov 21 (PTI) The bodies of three minor boys, who had drowned in the Maithon dam in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, were fished out on Thursday after a 22-hour search operation, police said.

The deceased were identified as Yuvraj Singh (16), Junaid Hussain (16) and Nayav Gaddi (15).

The Class-10 students of a private school drowned in the dam while bathing around 4 pm on Wednesday, and a search operation was launched at 6 pm, a police officer said. Maithon police station in-charge Akristi Aman said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Saheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital. PTI CORR SAN RBT