Jharkhand: Bodies of 2 engineering students fished out, day after they drowned

Jamshedpur: The bodies of two engineering students, who had drowned in a river near Baroda ghat in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur a day earlier, were fished out on Sunday, police said.

The two students had slipped while taking a bath and drowned in the river on Saturday afternoon, they said.

A friend of the duo, however, was rescued by locals from the river, and rushed to a private hospital here, a police officer said.

The bodies of the deceased – identified as Shubham Kumar and Shashank – were fished out by divers near Shiva ghat in Bagbeda area on Sunday morning, the officer said.