Jharkhand: Bodies of 4 youths who drowned in Damodar river recovered, 2 more missing

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Nov 6 (PTI) Local divers on Thursday recovered the bodies of three youths out of the four who drowned while bathing in the Damodar river in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, while search continued for two more who are still missing, police said.

The incident took place near Telmuchho Ghat under Mahuda police station limits on Wednesday.

Mahuda police station officer-in-charge, Lalit Ranjan Bhagat, told PTI that a unit of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ranchi, along with local divers, recovered the three bodies.

"The deceased have been identified as Sunny Kumar (20) from Bhimkalani in Baghmara, Rohan Kumar Yadav (20) and Anish Yadav (20), both from Bhuli. The body of Vijay Kumar Yadav from Bhuli was recovered on Wednesday," police said.

According to police, the youth had come to take a bath in the river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Wednesday.