Jharkhand: Body of disabled teen, who went missing in December, found on remote hilltop

Chatra, Jan 25 (PTI) The body of a 15-year-old disabled girl, who had gone missing on December 28, was recovered from a hilltop in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Sunday.

The body was recovered on Saturday from a remote hilltop in the Gidhaur police station area after locals noticed a foul smell. The post-mortem examination was conducted at Sadar Hospital, and the body was handed over to her family, they said.

She went to a picnic in a nearby forest with a group of children from the area, but did not return home. Despite extensive searches, the police could not find her, Simaria's SDPO Shubham Khandelwal said.

"No clue was found regarding murder. The spot has been sealed and forensic evidence collected," he said. PTI COR RPS RPS SOM