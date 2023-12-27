Jharkhand: Body of man with slit throat found in Maoist-dominated village

Bokaro, Dec 27 (PTI) The body of a 44-year-old man was found with throat slit in a Maoist-dominated village in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Sukhram Manjhi.

Manjhi’s body was found around 9 am in Maoist-dominated Danra village in Chatrochatti area, some 108 km from state capital Ranchi, a police officer said.

“It is likely that Maoists killed the man by slitting his throat on Tuesday night, suspecting him to be an informer,” he said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR SAN RBT