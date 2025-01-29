Jharkhand: Body of missing woman found in Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Feb 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Police on Monday recovered the body of a missing middle-aged woman from bushes near the boundary wall of the Chandankiyari Community Health Centre here, officials said.

The woman was identified as Namita Devi (55), a resident of Sector-2A within Bokaro Steel City police station limits, Bokaro SP Harvinder Singh told PTI.

She had gone missing on January 20 after leaving her house for a morning walk, he said.

The body was identified by the deceased's son, Amar Gope, through her teeth and bangles.

"The body was semi-nude and partially burnt. Preliminary investigation suggests the possibility of rape followed by murder," the SP said.

Police said things would become clear only after forensic tests and the post-mortem examination report.

The deceased's husband is a Bokaro Steel Plant employee.

Family members had registered a missing person report at Bokaro Steel City police station on the same day she went missing.

A police source said a man from Chandankiyari has been detained for interrogation. PTI CORR ANB MNB