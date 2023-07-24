Jharkhand: Brother among 4 held for conspiring to kill businessman

Ranchi, Jul 24 (PTI) Four people, including two contract killers, were arrested on Monday for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to kill a Ranchi-based businessman over a property dispute, police said.

Advertisment

A younger brother of the businessman was among the four apprehended, a senior officer said.

Speaking to reporters, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal said the younger brother of Deepak Kumar Gupta, the trader, had hired contract killers to kill him.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was immediately constituted, and raids were conducted, he said.

Advertisment

The two contract killers were apprehended from the Radha Nagar area of the city, the SSP said.

One of the two was wanted in five cases, which were registered in different police stations in Ranchi, while one case was filed against the other.

On inputs given by the two accused, two more conspirators, including the brother of the businessman, were also arrested, the SSP said.

Advertisment

"The younger brother had promised a sum of Rs 3 lakh to the criminals to kill Gupta. Some money had also been given in advance,” Kaushal said.

A 7.65 mm pistol, seven live cartridges, a magazine and four mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, the officer said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a meeting with top police officers on July 21, had expressed concern over rising crimes in the state.

He directed the police to improve the law and order situation within 15 days. PTI SAN 3/8/2022 BDC