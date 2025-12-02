Jharkhand: Brown sugar seized from general store, owner arrested

Chaibasa, Dec 2 (PTI) Brown sugar was seized from a general store in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, following which its owner was arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a general store near Sidheshwar temple in Chaibasa Sadar police station area, and 161 small packets containing brown sugar were seized, they said.

The owner of the store, Sangita Tiwary, was arrested, and a case was registered under the NDPS Act.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth more than Rs 50,000.