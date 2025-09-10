Jharkhand: Brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh seized, 5 arrested

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Sep 10 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh has been seized from their possession in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a ground in Parsudih police station area on Tuesday and five persons were nabbed.

A total of 119 packets containing brown sugar were seized, Inspector Avinash Kumar of Parsudih police station said.

A case under sections of NDPS Act was registered and further investigation was underway, he added. PTI BS ACD