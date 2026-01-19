Jharkhand bus accident: One more dies, toll rises to 10

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) The death toll in the bus accident in Jharkhand’s Latehar district rose to 10 as one more person succumbed to his injuries on Monday, an official said.

More than 70 injured people are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state, he said.

At least nine people, including five women, were killed and over 80 others injured after the bus carrying wedding guests overturned in the Orsa Bangladara valley under the Mahuadanr police station limits on Sunday.

“One more person died during treatment at Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh on Monday. The toll rose to 10,” Latehar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vipin Kumar Dubey said.

The bus was carrying the marriage party from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar.

Thirty-two of the injured people were referred to RIMS Ranchi for better treatment, he said.

In a post on X, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday asked the Latehar deputy commissioner to provide appropriate medical facilities to the injured.

The driver, Vikas Pathak, said around 90 passengers were on the bus.

"The brakes of the bus failed. Despite attempts to stop the vehicle using the handbrake and switching off the engine, I could not regain control, and the bus eventually overturned," he told reporters. PTI CORR SAN SAN BDC