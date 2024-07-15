Jharkhand: Bus torched after man killed in accident

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jul 15 (PTI)Tensions flared in Jharkhand’s Palamu district after a fatal collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw resulted in the death of a person on Monday.

Om Prakash Viswakarma (34) was killed on the spot and two others injured in the accident on Medininagar-Panki road, Lesliganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha said.

Following the incident, enraged villagers gathered at the scene and set the bus on fire after evacuating the passengers. They also assaulted the driver, who was later admitted to a local hospital for treatment, police added.