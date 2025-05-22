Jharkhand cabinet approves formation of water resources commission

Ranchi, May 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for the formation of a commission for efficient management and multi-dimensional utilisation of water available in the state’s river basins, an official said.

The tenure of the Jharkhand State Water Resources Commission (JSWRC) will be for two years, and the development commissioner will be its chairman.

“Approval to the proposal for the formation of the first Jharkhand State Water Resource Commission has been given by the council of ministers,” Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

The principal secretary rank official would be the panel’s member secretary, while some technical members would also be appointed.

The estimated expenditure on the commission would be around Rs 23.97 crore, the official said. An executive committee will also be formed under the commission, and the secretary of the water resources department will be its chairman, she said.

As many as 10 proposals were passed by the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The cabinet gave its nod to the constitution of Jharkhand Manpower Procurement (Outsourcing) Manual 2025, and approval was given for free distribution of textbooks and copies to all categories of students, studying in classes 9 and 10 in secondary schools, Madrasas and Sanskrit schools, including non-government aided institutions.

Dadel said it would benefit 41,755 students, and the financial load on the state exchequer would be around Rs 4.84 crore.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the distribution of science magazines for classes 9 to 12 students and competitive magazines for those in classes 11 and 12 in the government schools. PTI SAN SAN BDC