Jharkhand cabinet approves PESA rules to empower gram sabhas

Ranchi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday approved the rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, an official said.

The rules were framed by incorporating all the provisions of the PESA Act, the official said.

The approval was given during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"The cabinet has given its nod to the rules under the PESA Act," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel told reporters.

The Act, recognising the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas, was enacted in 1996; but despite the creation of a separate state in 2000, Jharkhand is yet to implement PESA.

Scheduled Areas refer to areas identified by the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. In Jharkhand, 13 of 24 districts completely come under the Fifth Schedule, while two districts come partially under it, Panchayati Raj Department Secretary Manoj Kumar said.

"There are provisions in the Act to empower the gram sabhas. Certain responsibility and powers have been given to the gram sabhas in some specific areas.

"In mining areas, there is a provision for obtaining the consent of gram sabhas. The roles of gram sabhas related to land acquisition, minor forest produce, prohibition of money lending and management of water resources have been defined," Kumar said.