Jharkhand cabinet approves salary hike of CM, ministers, MLAs by up to 50 pc

Ranchi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the salaries and other perks of the chief minister, leader of opposition, speaker, ministers, and legislators by up to 50 per cent.

While legislators will receive a maximum salary hike of 50 per cent, CM and ministers will see increases of about 25 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively. The approval was granted during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel confirmed the approval, stating, "The cabinet has approved the hike in salaries, allowances, and other perks for legislators, ministers, the Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Chief Minister, and Assembly officials." The basic salary of the CM has been increased from Rs 80,000 per month to Rs 1 lakh. Ministers' salaries have been raised from Rs 65,000 to Rs 85,000, and legislators' pay from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000.

The Speaker's basic salary has increased from Rs 78,000 per month to Rs 98,000, the leader of opposition's from Rs 65,000 to Rs 85,000, and the chief whip's from Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000.

In addition to salary hikes, allowances and other perks were also approved.

The area allowance for the CM was increased from Rs 80,000 to Rs 95,000 per month, and the refreshment allowance from Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000.

Ministers will now receive a kshetra bharta (area allowance) of Rs 95,000, up from Rs 80,000, and refreshment allowance of Rs 55,000, up from Rs 45,000. Legislators' area allowance was raised from Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000 per month, and their refreshment allowance from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

The decision followed the recommendations of a five-member panel set up to review the salaries and perks of the Chief Minister, ministers, Speaker, leader of opposition, chief whip, and whip.

The panel submitted its report in December last year, recommending a 25 per cent salary hike for the CM and about 31 per cent for other ministers.

Additionally, in August last year, another committee proposed raising the basic salary of MLAs from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 and suggested increases in other perks for legislators.