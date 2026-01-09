Jharkhand cabinet nod to CM-led delegation's Davos visit

Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday cleared a proposal for a delegation led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren to attend the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) summit at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, and a subsequent visit to the United Kingdom, an official said.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said the delegation led by Soren will participate in the Davos summit from January 18 to 24, and thereafter, the CM will deliver a special lecture at the Blavatnik School of Government of the University of Oxford.

Soren will be the first CM to address the institution, one of the world's leading schools of public policy and governance, officials said.

This will be the Jharkhand government's first-ever participation at the Davos summit, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of statehood, they said.

Jharkhand's participation at the Davos is anchored in the theme 'Growth in Harmony with Nature', which aligns closely with the WEF's 2026 focus on sustainable growth, resilience, trust, and long-term economic transformation, they added.

The delegation will participate in state-led thematic sessions, structured dialogues, and official interactions at the India pavilion and other platforms, officials said.

These engagements will focus on investment promotion, responsible resource governance, sustainable industrial development, critical minerals, energy transition, and long-term regional growth, they said.

The UK leg of the visit will focus on investment outreach, policy and institutional collaboration, academic engagements, and interaction with the Indian diaspora, in the context of the evolving India-UK economic partnership, they said.