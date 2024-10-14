Jharkhand cabinet nod to hike financial assistance for women to Rs 30,000 per year from Rs 12,000

Ranchi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Monday gave its approval to increase the financial assistance given to women to Rs 30,000 per annum from Rs 12,000 at present.

The state government provides Rs 1,000 per month to women under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY).

"The cabinet has approved a proposal to enhance the financial assistance to the beneficiaries of Maiyan Samman Yojna from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month. This will be provided from December 2024 to 50 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme. The scheme will cause an additional Rs 9,000 crore burden," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel.

The BJP has promised women of the state financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per year if it is voted to power.