Jharkhand cabinet nod to ministers, secretaries buying mobile phones of up Rs 60,000

Ranchi, Jul 24 (PTI) Ministers and secretaries of the Jharkhand government will be able to purchase mobile phones worth up to Rs 60,000 and avail recharge of Rs 3,000 per month with the state cabinet giving approval to a proposal in this regard on Wednesday, an official said.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said special secretary-level officers will be able to purchase mobile phones of up to Rs 45,000 and avail recharge of Rs 2,000 per month, while additional secretaries, additional directors and others will get mobile phones of up to Rs 30,000 and recharge of Rs 750.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, cleared a total of 30 proposals.

Among them was the contractual appointment of professors, assistant professors and associate professors in government medical colleges.

"Several posts are lying vacant and that is impacting the educational activities. To deal with the situation till new recruitment is done, rules to fill vacant posts on a contractual basis have been framed," Dadel said.

"The recruitment will be done for two years or up to 70 years of age of the candidate. A monthly remuneration of Rs 2.5 lakh for professors, Rs 2 lakh for associate professors and Rs 1.5 lakh for assistant professors has been proposed," she said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of setting up 27 temporary police outposts and 17 traffic outposts to manage the crowd during the Shravni Mela in Deoghar. The outposts will be operational till August 19.

The cabinet gave its nod to nominate JMM's Maheshpur MLA Stephen Marandi as working president of the state's 20-point programme implementation committee.

The state government also decided to provide identity cards to the people availing the benefit of Mukhya Mantri Gram Gari Yojana. A total of Rs 20 crore was allocated for the ID cards.

Around 1 crore people, including senior citizens, women and disabled persons, are entitled to free rides under the rural transport scheme.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the Jharkhand Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2024 in the state assembly.