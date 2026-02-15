Jharkhand: CCL security guard shot at, critically injured

Ramgarh, Feb 15 (PTI) A security guard of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) was shot at from close range by unidentified assailants and critically injured in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place late on Saturday when the bike-borne gunmen opened fire at Bihari Ram, who was posted in Barkakana, in Jamuriya market area, he said.

The security guard was first taken to the CCL hospital in Bhurkunda, and later referred to a hospital in Ranchi, the officer said.

His condition is stated to be critical.

Ram was attacked when he was sitting in a local market in Sayal, police said.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the officer added. PTI CORR BS RBT