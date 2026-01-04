Jharkhand: CEC worships at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar

Deoghar, Jan 4 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday offered puja at Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

On his arrival, temple priests performed rituals amidst chanting of mantras, after which Kumar performed the anointment of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

He was earlier accorded a guard of honour by Deoghar district police.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said he had come to Jharkhand with his family to offer prayers for the prosperity of the country and the state.

According to the itinerary released by Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, the CEC will also visit Naulakha Temple and AIIMS Deoghar later in the day.

On Monday, he will offer prayers at Basuki Nath Mandir in Dumka and also will meet booth-level officers (BLOs) before returning to Delhi.

The visit comes ahead of the likely launch of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in the state in February.

During the SSR, household forms will be distributed to all voters, who will be required to fill them irrespective of whether their names figure in the 2003 electoral rolls, officials said.

CEO Ravi Kumar said the CEC will meet all district collectors during the two-day tour. PTI CORR ANB MNB