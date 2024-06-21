Jharkhand celebrates 10th International Yoga Day

Ranchi: The 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated across Jharkhand on Friday.

Jharkhand Health minister Banna Gupta participated in a yoga session at Birsa Munda Fun Park in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, Jharkhand's BJP president Babulal Marandi also participated in a yoga session at Kanke Dam campus along with other BJP workers.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended their wishes on the occasion.

Radhakrishnan wrote on X, "Yoga establishes a balance between our body, mind and nature. This keeps the mind focused and stress-free." He added, "On the occasion of 'International Yoga Day' let us all pledge to include regular yoga practice in our daily routine." The health minister said that everyone should include yoga in their daily life. "It helps to keep our body fit and healthy. Besides, it helps to keep our body disease-free," Gupta said.

Marandi said that it was the effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the whole world is celebrating International Yoga Day today.

He said, "Yoga was gifted by our ancestors to keep our body and mind healthy. I would urge everyone to do yoga everyday." In 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.