Jharkhand celebrates Christmas with traditional fervour

Ranchi, Dec 25 (PTI) Yuletide spirit gripped Jharkhand on Monday as people gathered in churches to pray for peace and prosperity, sang carols and greeted each other with 'Merry Christmas'.

In the state capital Ranchi, thousands thronged various churches for special prayers on Sunday midnight.

The churches were decorated with lights and artefacts exhibiting the birth of Jesus. Carols, hymns and prayers marked the celebration in churches.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended his wishes on the occasion.

"I wish that may this holy festival of love, harmony, happiness and enthusiasm brings joy, peace and prosperity in everyone's life," the CM wrote on X.

A Christmas gathering was held at St. Mary's Cathedral in the presence of Ranchi Archbishop Felix Toppo.

Toppo greeted the people on the occasion and extended his best wishes to the people.

"Christmas is a big festival for us and God has sent us in the world so that we follow his commands and walk on the path of truth and serve others," he said.

In his message for the people of Jharkhand, he said that people should do away with arrogance and believe that they are children of one God.

"We are like brothers and sisters and should live in harmony and brotherhood. Moreover, people should always be ready to help each other and accept everyone as one," he said.

The fathers of different churches along with the devotees also prayed for the prosperous future of Jharkhand. They sought God's blessing for the fast development of the state so that poverty could be eliminated.

Young boys and girls were seen grooving on the tunes of Nagpuri Christmas songs at different gatherings across major cities in Jharkhand. PTI SAN SAN ACD