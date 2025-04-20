Jharkhand celebrates Easter with religious fervour

Ranchi, Apr 20 (PTI) Easter was celebrated with religious fervour across Jharkhand on Sunday.

Special prayers were held in churches to mark the occasion, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In the state's capital Ranchi, Easter Mass was held at St Paul's Cathedral, the 180-year-old Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church, and St Mary's Cathedral and other churches.

People belonging to the Christian community also visited cemeteries to pay homage to their ancestors.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren greeted the people of the state on Easter.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on Easter. This festival conveys the message of love, kindness, compassion, and social harmony to the entire human society," the governor posted on X.