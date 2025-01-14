Jharkhand celebrates 'Makar Sankranti', 'Tusu' with fervour

Ranchi, Jan 14 (PTI) A large number of devotees across Jharkhand took the holy dip in rivers and other water bodies on Tuesday morning on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

The people of the state also observed Tusu, a harvest festival, with traditional fervour.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Gangwar extended their wishes on the occasion.

"Best wishes and Johar to all of you on the great festivals of nature and folk Sohrai, Tusu Parba, Buru Mage and Makar Sankranti. May these great festivals of nature keep you all healthy. I wish that all of you remain prosperous and happy," Soren posted on X.

The governor also said, "May this festival, filled with joy and enthusiasm, bring happiness, good fortune and prosperity in the lives of all of you." Celebrated in mid-January every year, 'Makar Sankranti' marks the transition of the Sun into Capricorn, signifying the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

It is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God and holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

Braving cold weather, devotees were seen taking the dip in the Ganga, Damodar, Kharkai reivers and others on 'Makar Sankranti'.

People also celebrated the day by enjoying Chura-Dahi and Tilkut, and flying kites.

Tusu, a festival of harvest, was also celebrated in the state.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi wrote X that the main purpose of the Tusu festival is to express gratitude to nature and the prosperity of the crop after harvesting.

"This festival is a living example of the traditions and cultural heritage of the tribal society," he said. PTI SAN BDC