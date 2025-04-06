Jharkhand celebrates Ram Navami, CM Soren visits Ranchi temple

Ranchi, Apr 6 (PTI) Ram Navami was celebrated with religious fervour in Jharkhand on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

Long queues have been seen outside temples across the state since the morning. In the afternoon, a number of colourful processions were taken out in different areas.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren, an MLA, visited the Ram Janaki Tapovan temple in Ranchi and offered prayers.

"Heartfelt congratulations, best wishes, and greetings to everyone on the holy festival of Ram Navami," the CM said in a post on X.

"The life of Lord Shri Ram gives us an unparalleled message of love, dignity, duty, discipline, generosity and sacrifice. The great ideals of the Lord will continue to inspire humanity for ages, nurturing it with an unending stream of inspiration," he added.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also greeted the people on the occasion.

"The ideal life of Lord Shri Ram, the epitome of righteousness, inspires us to walk the path of duty, truth, compassion, and dignity," he said.

Roads in the state capital were decked up with saffron flags bearing images of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

Besides the rituals, Hanuman Chalisa and Ramcharitmanas were recited at many temples.

Security was tightened across the state to prevent any untoward situation, an official said.

A large number of security forces were deployed in 'sensitive' places such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih and Hazaribag, he said.

CCTV cameras and drones have been deployed, and security personnel have been equipped with bodycams to monitor gatherings at key locations, he added.

In Ranchi, 200 magistrates and over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed.

Ranchi's Additional DM (Law and Order) Rajeshwar Nath Alok said, "CCTV cameras have been installed at 650 locations, besides 10 drone cameras, which are monitoring the movement of people for the last three days." Measures have also been taken to ensure traffic is not disrupted, adequate lighting on prominent streets, and drinking water and medical facilities for devotees. PTI SAN SOM