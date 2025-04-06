Jharkhand celebrates Ram Navami with religious fervour amid tight security

Ranchi, Apr 6 (PTI) Ram Navami is being celebrated with religious fervour in Jharkhand on Sunday, as devotees made a beeline outside temples across the state since morning, amid tight security arrangements.

A number of processions will also be taken out in many areas in the afternoon as part of the celebrations.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their heartfelt greetings on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations, best wishes, and greetings to everyone on the holy festival of Ram Navami," Soren said in a post on X.

"The life of Lord Shri Ram gives us an unparalleled message of love, dignity, duty, discipline, generosity and sacrifice. The great ideals of the Lord will continue to inspire humanity for ages, nurturing it with an unending stream of inspiration," he added.

Officials said security has been tightened across Jharkhand to prevent any untoward situation during the festivities.

Police personnel in adequate numbers have been deployed in “sensitive” districts such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih and Hazaribag, they said.

Arrangements for CCTV cameras, drones and security personnel equipped with video cameras have also been made at key locations to monitor gatherings, the officials said. PTI SAN RBT