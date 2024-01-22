Jharkhand celebrates Ram temple consecration with religious fervour

Ranchi, Jan 22 (PTI) Spiritual fever gripped Jharkhand on Monday with special prayers being organised in more than 51,000 temples across the state on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Temples across the state have been bedecked with flowers, lighting lamps, flags and posters.

Ranchi SP (City) Rajkumar Mehta told PTI that around 1,500 additional security personnel have been deployed in the capital city to maintain law and order.

"Security has also been tightened at temples where the possibility of rush of devotees is high," he said.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of the consecration of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya. I am blessed to witness this historic day,” Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Birendra Sahu said, "Religious programmes are taking place at over 51,000 temples in Jharkhand on Monday".

The Jharkhand government has, on the occasion of the consecration ceremony, already declared a holiday for government schools, while its offices, other establishments and public sector banks remained closed for half a day on Monday.

A large number of private schools in the state have also declared a holiday, the official said.

In a bid to maintain peace and harmony across the state, security has been beefed up.

Additional forces and motorcycle squads have been deployed while drone and CCTV surveillance has been in place in sensitive and crowded locations, a senior police official said.

Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar held a meeting with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police and asked them to be alert during the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. PTI SAN BDC