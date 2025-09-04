Jharkhand: Champai questions relevance of displacement commission sans authority

Jamshedpur, Sep 4 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday questioned the relevance of forming the Displacement and Rehabilitation Commission "devoid of any authority, power or resources".

The state cabinet granted approval for the formation of the commission in a recent meeting.

"How will this commission, devoid of any authority, power or resources, benefit the displaced? It is an attempt of the state government to pat its own back," he said.

The BJP MLA said the commission lacks the authority to provide a single decimal of land or a single rupee for the relief of the displaced people.

"What new data will this commission uncover when the government is already in possession of a list of people displaced by various projects?" he said.

Soren accused the government of playing with the emotions of the displaced families. PTI BS SOM