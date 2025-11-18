Jharkhand: Championship among govt school students to assess their digital competency

Ranchi, Nov 18 (PTI) A two-day championship began on Tuesday for students of Jharkhand government schools in classes 9-12 to promote digital skills and competency among them, an official said.

A total of 2,112 school students will take part in the district-level ICT (Information and Communication Technology), organised by the Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC), he said.

These students have won the block-level rounds held between September 23 and 27, he added.

The district-level champions will compete at the state-level competition, the official said.

"The championship is being organised for the first time in Jharkhand, with an aim to assess and develop students' practical ICT abilities, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills through a range of activities," JEPC administrator Sachidanand Diyendu Tigga said.

He said the championship for classes 9 and 10 was held on Tuesday, while the one for the students of classes 11 and 12 will be held on Wednesday.

"Such events will raise the interest of students in information and communication technology," he added. PTI SAN SAN SOM