Jharkhand: Cheating accused jumps from running train with handcuffs, escapes

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Nov 25 (PTI): A 52-year-old accused in a cheating case escaped from police custody by jumping from a running train at Chandrapura railway station in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Suresh Andrew James, a native of Bengaluru, Karnataka, and a resident of Mayurbhanj in Odisha, was being brought from Jamshedpur after being arrested in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, Chandrapura railway police station officer-in-charge S Ram told PTI.

“As the train neared Telon station near Chandrapura station, the accused, who was in handcuffs and tied with rope, requested to use the urinal. While being escorted by a police officer, he suddenly pushed the cop and jumped off the moving train, escaping from custody. Raids are underway to nab him," Ram said.

The police officer said the fugitive was an accused in a case lodged in Parsudih police station area of Jamshedpur in East Singhbhum district.

Parsudih police station officer-in-charge, Avinash Kumar told PTI that the 52-year-old Suresh Andrew James was accused of cheating Christian institutions of funds and was being brought after being caught in Himachal Pradesh.

"He was being brought to Jamshedpur on a five-day transit remand and escaped from the police custody. We have lodged a FIR at the Chandrapura railway station. He will be arrested soon again," said the official. PTI CORR ANB MNB