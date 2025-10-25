Jharkhand: Chhath festival begins, CM extends wishes

Ranchi, Oct 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren greeted people on the occasion of the Chhath festival, which began on Saturday with the 'Nahay-Khay' rituals.

Soren also prayed that this festival would infuse prosperity, harmony, and renewed energy among people.

"Today, with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, the grand festival of Chhath Puja - embodying folk faith and sun worship - begins auspiciously. This magnificent festival imparts a profound message to our lives about purity, devotion, restraint, surrender, resolve, environmental conservation, and social unity," the chief minister said.

“My prayer to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar is that they bless all the devotees and their families with excellent health, happiness and prosperity. May this festival infuse prosperity, harmony, and renewed energy into our state and country. Jai Chhathi Maiya!! Jai Bhagwan Bhaskar!," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ranchi district administration and the municipal corporation have sped up their final preparations for the smooth conduct of the festival.

RMC commissioner Sushant Gaurav said cleaning work at 73 ghats has almost been completed, and the authorities are now focusing on lighting facilities.

"Apart from the permanent ghats, 50 temporary ones have been set up for the devotees across the city. Encroachers have been removed, and the painting of the stairs is being done," he said.

In Ranchi city alone, 73 water bodies have been cleaned, a civic body official said.

Lakhs of devotees will offer tributes to the setting sun on the banks of rivers, ponds, reservoirs and lakes. 'Kharna' will be observed on October 26, while 'Sandhya Arghya' will be offered on the next day and 'Usha Arghya' on October 28.