Jharkhand: Chhath to begin on Saturday, preparations at final stage

Ranchi, Oct 24 (PTI) Final preparations are underway in Jharkhand for the four-day Chhath festival, which will commence on Saturday.

State minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu inspected the Chhath ghats here on Friday and directed officials to complete the remaining work.

The four-day Chhath festival will commence with 'Nahay Khay' ritual on Saturday. 'Kharna' will be observed on October 26, while 'Sandhya Arghya' will be offered on October 27. It will conclude with 'Usha Arghya' on October 28.

"We are ensuring that during Chhath Puja, devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience across the state. May the blessings of Chhathi Maiyya always remain upon all the residents of Jharkhand," the minister said.

He said that the worship of Chhathi Maiyya is a symbol of public faith, purity, and discipline.

"This festival exemplifies social harmony and public participation. The government's objective is to ensure that every devotee can perform the rituals with faith and devotion without any difficulties," Sonu said.

Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Shushant Gaurav said the civic body has set up 73 Chhath ghats and 50 temporary ghats, so that devotees observing Chhath fast can offer the first 'Arghya' to the setting sun on October 27 in the evening.

RMC is carrying out the cleaning of a total of 73 identified Chhath ghats. Activities ranging from painting the stairs to repairing them are in the final stages. Lighting arrangements are being ensured and generator facilities will be provided for emergency power supply, he said.

"Our utmost focus is on the cleanliness of all the identified water bodies and the repair of the stairs at the ponds," Gaurav said.

"We also want to appeal to the people to maintain cleanliness at the ghats," he added.