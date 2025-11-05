Jharkhand child administered 'wrong injection', dies

Medininagar (Jharkhand) Nov 5 (PTI) A 14-month-old child died after he was allegedly administered a wrong injection at a private clinic in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The child's father, Akhtar Alam, a resident of Sagalim Parsiya village in Panki area, lodged a complaint with the police in this regard and a case has been registered.

In his complaint, Alam claimed that his son was taken to the clinic as he had been vomiting. The baby was administered an injection and he died shortly after that.

Panki police station in-charge Jyoti Lal Rajwar said, "The cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report arrives. The police are awaiting the report." Following his death, the family demonstrated at the clinic.