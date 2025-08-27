Jharkhand CID arrests 2 cybercriminals from Gujarat for being involved in Rs 2.98-cr fraud

Ranchi, Aug 27 (PTI) Jharkhand CID arrested two cybercriminals from Gujarat in connection with an online fraud involving financial transactions worth Rs 2.98 crore, a release said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made following a complaint lodged at the CID’s cybercrime police station on July 28, they said.

“The complainant was duped after being lured through an online advertisement to invest in a platform impersonating the Chicago Board of Options Exchange (Cboe),” CID said in a release.

The fraud was orchestrated by cybercriminals using fake profiles on social media, where the complainant was misled with false promises of high returns on metal trading, it added.

“Both the accused were arrested with the help of the cybercrime police station from Gujarat's Surat on August 25, and they were brought to Ranchi on Tuesday night. The accused were produced in a court here on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody,” a CID official said.

Bank account details involved in the case, two mobile phones and two SIM cards used in the fraud were recovered from their possession, the release added.

Earlier in the same case, one was arrested in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur.

"All accused were actively involved in personal gain from the scam by operating bank accounts being used in the crime," the release said.