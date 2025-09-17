Jharkhand: CID arrests 2 from Maharashtra for duping Ranchi man

Ranchi, Sep 17 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested by the Jharkhand CID from Nagpur in Maharashtra in connection with an alleged online investment scam, an official said.

The arrests were made following a complaint filed by a Ranchi resident, who claimed that he was duped of Rs 23 lakh through a fake app, he said.

"Upon investigation, it was revealed that the arrested cybercriminals were involved in transactions exceeding Rs 2.51 crore through a private bank account in just 23 days," the CID stated in a release.

According to information received from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), 12 cyber complaints have been lodged against the duo in eight other states, apart from Jharkhand, the official said.

The duo was booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, a CID release said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI RPS RBT