Jharkhand CID arrests man for defrauding Rs 2.07 crore via fake trading apps

Ranchi/Deoghar, Jan 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand CID arrested a 26-year-old man from West Bengal for defrauding a person through fake investment and trading apps, and extracting Rs 2.07 crore, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Abhishek Bera (26), a resident of Muraguchha under Ghola police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The case was filed by the victim on December 16 last year at the cyber police station here, they said.

The complainant was defrauded through fake investment and trading apps in the name of bogus financial institutions, specifically via a fraudulent app, using fake trading finance schemes, according to a press release issued by CID Jharkhand.

The victim was added to a WhatsApp group, where attractive trading offers were sent. Falling for the deception, the victim transferred approximately Rs 2.07 crore to various bank accounts, the release said.

The accused was arrested during the investigation, with the assistance of North 24 Parganas Police, the release said.

Meanwhile, police arrested six cyber criminals in Deoghar district following a tip-off that some suspected individuals were impersonating officials of e-commerce companies.

Cyber (DSP) Raja Mitra stated the arrested accused were deceiving common people and committing online fraud using fake mobile numbers.

They were operating from Dasadih area under Pathrol police station, he said.

The police have seized 11 mobile phones and 13 SIM cards (including five cloned ones), the DSP said.